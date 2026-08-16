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Sweat à capuche Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft pour homme - Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Sweat à capuche Dri-FIT pour homme

109,99 €
Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Noir/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Noir/Outdoor Green
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Retrouve ton calme avec la collection Nike 24.7. Conçu pour la récupération active et la préparation au quotidien, ce sweat à capuche anti-transpirant assure un confort optimal. Notre tissu ImpossiblySoft donne au sweat à capuche un look sophistiqué et une sensation incroyablement douce et fluide, ce qui le rend idéal pour la récupération et le retour à l'entraînement.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Article : IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Retrouve ton calme avec la collection Nike 24.7. Conçu pour la récupération active et la préparation au quotidien, ce sweat à capuche anti-transpirant assure un confort optimal. Notre tissu ImpossiblySoft donne au sweat à capuche un look sophistiqué et une sensation incroyablement douce et fluide, ce qui le rend idéal pour la récupération et le retour à l'entraînement.

Optimise ton temps de récupération

Avec Nike 24.7, le confort est au rendez-vous. Conçus pour t'accompagner avant et après ton entraînement, ces essentiels inspirés de la performance te permettent de profiter de chaque instant.

Reste au sec

La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.

Plus d'avantages

  • Notre tissu ImpossiblySoft est une maille double lisse conçue pour le mouvement tout au long de la journée.
  • Manches raglan avec coupe articulée pour bouger librement et naturellement.

Détails du produit

  • Passant de suspension signature
  • Poche avant
  • Corps : 51 % polyester / 25 % modal / 15 % coton / 9 % élasthanne. Doublure de la capuche : 51 % polyester / 25 % modal / 15 % coton / 9 % élasthanne. Intérieur des poches côté paume : 79 % modal / 21 % polyester.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Article : IR8807-010

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 184 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (22)

4.8 étoiles

  • Closet Staple

    Eclectic T

    Love this hoodie for cooler days. I’ve used this mostly for evening runs and throwing on after gym workouts. I’ve also used this to travel when I have to catch a quick flight. The material is soft and lightweight. It also feels good against your skin when you’re sweaty. I’m 5’11 and 145 pounds, so a small in men’s fits perfectly. (I have length in the arms and torso.) Definitely worth the purchase!

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sweat à capuche Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft pour homme

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Complète ton look

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