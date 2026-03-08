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Sac d'entraînement Nike (24 L) - Noir/Noir/Blanc

Matériaux recyclés

Nike

Sac d'entraînement (24 L)

39,99 €
Noir/Noir/Blanc
Pink Smoke/Noir/Blanc
Cream II/Noir/Sail
TAILLE UNIQUE

En route pour une petite séance rapide ? Emporte toutes tes affaires sans perdre une minute grâce à ce sac de sport spacieux. Son grand compartiment principal peut contenir ton équipement plus volumineux, comme tes chaussures, tes vêtements de rechange et des bandes de résistance. Clés, bijoux, téléphone… glisse tes petits objets dans la poche intérieure à zip pour un rangement organisé et facile d'accès. Laisse-le près de ta porte d'entrée et tu trouveras toujours le temps de faire un peu de sport.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : IH7961-010

Nike

39,99 €

En route pour une petite séance rapide ? Emporte toutes tes affaires sans perdre une minute grâce à ce sac de sport spacieux. Son grand compartiment principal peut contenir ton équipement plus volumineux, comme tes chaussures, tes vêtements de rechange et des bandes de résistance. Clés, bijoux, téléphone… glisse tes petits objets dans la poche intérieure à zip pour un rangement organisé et facile d'accès. Laisse-le près de ta porte d'entrée et tu trouveras toujours le temps de faire un peu de sport.

Avantages

  • Compartiment principal avec deux zips pour ranger des objets plus volumineux.
  • Bandoulière réglable et doubles poignées pour avoir le choix entre plusieurs options de transport confortables.
  • Poches intérieures pour tes petits objets.

Détails du produit

  • 24 L
  • 51 cm (l) x 33 cm (H) x 23 cm (P)
  • 100 % polyester
  • Nettoyage ciblé
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : IH7961-010

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (7)

4.9 étoiles

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sac d'entraînement Nike (24 L)

Nike

39,99 €

Complète ton look

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