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Sac de sport de training Nike Brasilia (taille moyenne, 60 L) - Noir/Noir/Blanc

Matériaux recyclés

Nike Brasilia

Sac de sport de training (taille moyenne, 60 L)

44,99 €
Noir/Noir/Blanc
Light Bone/Noir/Noir
Indigo Storm/Noir/Reflect Silver
Tough Red/Noir/Reflect Silver
TAILLE UNIQUE

Pars à la salle avec tout ton équipement. Le compartiment principal de ce sac de sport pourra accueillir tout ce dont tu as besoin pour t'entraîner. La poche avant te permet de garder tes objets indispensables comme ton téléphone, ton portefeuille ou tes clés à portée de main. Le fond enduit protège tes affaires des éraflures, des éclaboussures et des chocs.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : IB4392-010

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

Pars à la salle avec tout ton équipement. Le compartiment principal de ce sac de sport pourra accueillir tout ce dont tu as besoin pour t'entraîner. La poche avant te permet de garder tes objets indispensables comme ton téléphone, ton portefeuille ou tes clés à portée de main. Le fond enduit protège tes affaires des éraflures, des éclaboussures et des chocs.

Avantages

  • Bandoulière réglable et doubles poignées pour avoir le choix entre plusieurs options de transport confortables.
  • Fond enduit permettant de protéger tes affaires contre les coups, les éraflures et les projections de liquides.
  • Compartiment inférieur à zip pour séparer tes chaussures du reste de tes affaires.
  • Poches latérales à zip pour garder tes petits objets à portée de main.

Détails du produit

  • 63 cm (H) x 30 cm (l) x 30 cm (P)
  • 60 L
  • Bandoulière amovible
  • 100 % polyester
  • Nettoyage ciblé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
  • Article : IB4392-010

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (14)

4.7 étoiles

  • Go-To Duffel Bag

    Molly

    The Brasilia duffel is perfect for travel or for your daily activities. My favorite part is the large, separate shoe compartment. I love being able to separate out my dirty shoes or cleats from the rest of my stuff. There is another zippered pocket as well as a mesh pocket that makes it convenient to stash other things. The inside is spacious. You can use this for a weekend away or to go from work to the gym, whatever suits your needs. The black color is sleek and stylish and the fabric is durable. The overall look makes this a step above your typical gym bag.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Durable bag

    Hhos

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Durable and thick for heavy lifting! I use it to transport gym equipment and it holds up!

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great All-Around Duffel

    Matt

    This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sac de sport de training Nike Brasilia (taille moyenne, 60 L)

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

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