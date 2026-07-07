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Pantalon imperméable Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG « Trailwind » pour homme - Noir/Summit White

Matériaux recyclés

Nike ACG « Trailwind »

Pantalon imperméable Storm-FIT ADV pour homme

139,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Produit fabriqué avec 75 % de fibres de nylon recyclé

Le vent te fouette le visage et tes chaussures glissent dans la boue, mais au moins tes jambes sont sèches. Nous avons utilisé du nylon ultraléger doté d'une technologie coupe-vent et imperméable pour créer un modèle prêt à affronter les intempéries. Et si le temps se rafraîchit, il se replie dans une petite poche pour un rangement facile.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Summit White
  • Article : IO9697-010

Nike ACG « Trailwind »

139,99 €

Le vent te fouette le visage et tes chaussures glissent dans la boue, mais au moins tes jambes sont sèches. Nous avons utilisé du nylon ultraléger doté d'une technologie coupe-vent et imperméable pour créer un modèle prêt à affronter les intempéries. Et si le temps se rafraîchit, il se replie dans une petite poche pour un rangement facile.

Pour tous les temps

La technologie Nike Storm-FIT ADV associe un tissu imperméable et coupe-vent à des innovations de pointe pour assurer un excellent confort dans des conditions extrêmes. Ce pantalon en nylon ultra-léger est doté de coutures étanches pour t'aider à rester au sec.

Modèle repliable

Ce pantalon se replie dans sa propre poche arrière lorsque tu as besoin d'enlever une couche. Et lorsque tu le portes, cette même poche arrière peut accueillir la plupart des téléphones.

Détails du produit

  • Corps : 100 % nylon. Mesh : 82 % polyester / 18 % élasthanne.
  • Coupe standard
  • Zips réglables aux poignets
  • Poche arrière
  • Logos réfléchissants ACG et Swoosh
  • Cet article n'est pas destiné à être utilisé comme Équipement de Protection Individuelle (EPI)
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Summit White
  • Article : IO9697-010

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle (homme) porte une taille M et mesure 180 cm
    • Coupe standard : classique et facile à porter
    • Coupe longue : tombe sous la cheville
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le nylon recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de différentes matières, notamment de moquette recyclée et de filets de pêche usagés. Le nylon est nettoyé, trié et transformé en flocons avant de passer par des procédés de recyclage chimiques ou mécaniques permettant de créer de nouveaux fils de nylon recyclé.
    • Les vêtements qui utilisent des matières fabriquées à partir de nylon recyclé permettent de réduire de près de moitié les émissions de carbone par rapport au nylon vierge.

Avis (25)

4.4 étoiles

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pantalon imperméable Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG « Trailwind » pour homme

Nike ACG « Trailwind »

139,99 €

Complète ton look

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