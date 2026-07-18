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Pantalon Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft pour homme - Noir/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Pantalon Dri-FIT pour homme

109,99 €
Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
Obsidian/Dark Obsidian
Cargo Khaki/Sequoia
Tattoo/Noir/Burgundy Crush
Dark Hazel/Noir/Velvet Brown
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
  • Taille grand : on te conseille de commander une taille en dessous

Incroyablement doux et lisse, notre tissu ImpossiblySoft accompagne tous tes mouvements. Ce pantalon premium à double maille aux lignes épurées intègre la technologie Dri-FIT anti-transpirante pour un confort incroyable en toutes circonstances.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Article : HQ6970-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Incroyablement doux et lisse, notre tissu ImpossiblySoft accompagne tous tes mouvements. Ce pantalon premium à double maille aux lignes épurées intègre la technologie Dri-FIT anti-transpirante pour un confort incroyable en toutes circonstances.

Avantages

  • Doux, confortable et extensible, le tissu ImpossiblySoft t'accompagne partout, peu importe ta façon de bouger.
  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.
  • La taille élastique avec cordon de serrage intérieur assure un maintien optimal.
  • La poche à zip dissimulée à l'intérieur de la poche droite peut accueillir tes petits objets essentiels.
  • La poche arrière permet de ranger tes affaires en toute sécurité.

Détails du produit

  • Passant au niveau de la couture gauche de la taille
  • Corps : 51 % polyester / 25 % modal / 15 % coton / 9 % élasthanne. Intérieur des poches : 100 % coton.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Article : HQ6970-010

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 185 cm
    • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 3XL et mesure 188 cm
    • Coupe standard : classique et facile à porter
    • Coupe longue : tombe sous la cheville
    • Taille grand : on te conseille de commander une taille en dessous
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (118)

4.6 étoiles

  • Sanslöst bekväma

    Mathias669082722

    Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.

  • The best

    Couch 75

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Short guy approved

    JPDAZ

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pantalon Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft pour homme

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Complète ton look

Item 3 of 104

Confort sur mesure du matin au soir

Une nouvelle collection qui allie look sophistiqué et confort absolu.

« Le plus important, c'est de se sentir bien. »

— Aurélien Tchouaméni, footballeur 24.7

ImpossiblySoft

Conçu pour garantir une sensation de confort toute la journée, ce tissu à double maille est incroyablement doux.

Confort absolu

Pour les athlètes, la performance fait partie du quotidien. Ajoute cette matière haute performance et ultra-douce à ton dressing, pour encore plus de confort