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Haut de trail homme 1/4 zip Dri-FIT Nike ACG - Noir/Noir/Summit White

Matériaux recyclés

Nike ACG

Haut de trail homme 1/4 zip Dri-FIT

79,99 €
Noir/Noir/Summit White
Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Royal Pulse/Summit White
Baltic Blue/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Chaud et respirant, ce haut en maille gaufrée est parfait pour les journées froides. Son quart de zip te permet d'ajuster ta protection et les ouvertures pour les pouces aident à maintenir les manches en place.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Summit White
  • Article : IO9669-010

Nike ACG

79,99 €

Chaud et respirant, ce haut en maille gaufrée est parfait pour les journées froides. Son quart de zip te permet d'ajuster ta protection et les ouvertures pour les pouces aident à maintenir les manches en place.

Technologie anti-transpiration

Tissu à base de laine et de polyester doux et extensible pour une chaleur respirante. La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.

Superposition et adaptation

Ce haut intermédiaire est conçu pour être suffisamment large pour être porté par-dessus une base et suffisamment serré pour être porté sous une veste. Ouvertures pour les pouces permettant de maintenir les manches en place.

Détails du produit

  • 88 % polyester / 7 % laine / 5 % élasthanne
  • Logos réfléchissants Nike ACG et Nike Swoosh
  • Cet article n'est pas destiné à être utilisé comme Équipement de Protection Individuelle (EPI)
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Summit White
  • Article : IO9669-010

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 180 cm
    • Coupe standard : classique et facile à porter
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (17)

4.6 étoiles

  • Comfy and good fit

    Gee

    This is a very comfortable knitted fabric top with little branding on it that gives you a very sleek look. Breathable too, so even if it feels midweight, you will be able to do your activity of choice with no problems.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dri-Fit Top for a Comfortable Run.

    BethIO

    Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top is definitely a comfortable top to wear for a run on the trails or any other activity. The soft lightweight texture of the material feels wonderful on my skin. It fits true to size , I'm loving the optional thumb holes in the sleeves. I like the 1/4 zipper , and when its zipped all the way up it's not touching my face , which I find myself annoyed by the ones that do. I thought the material might be one that will easily get snags but so far I have been proven wrong. Nike did good with the design of this shirt and I see myself wearing this often on the trails.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Stylish and Functional

    Jestersf

    The Nike ACG Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip is easily my new go-to for outdoor training. I picked this up specifically for trail running, and it handles the demands of the trail perfectly. The fit is spot on—it is completely true to size and moves with you naturally without feeling restrictive. It is the absolute perfect weight for cool morning runs; it provides just enough warmth to take the edge off the morning chill, but the fabric is incredibly breathable so you don't overheat once your pace picks up. I especially love the addition of the thumbholes, which keep the sleeves locked in place and add that extra bit of coverage for your hands before you warm up. If you need a high-performance, durable mid-layer for the trails, this is worth every penny.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Haut de trail homme 1/4 zip Dri-FIT Nike ACG

Nike ACG

79,99 €

Complète ton look

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