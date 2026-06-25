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Débardeur court de running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" pour femme - Thunder Blue/Linen

Matériaux recyclés

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Débardeur court de running Dri-FIT ADV pour femme

69,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Ce produit est exclu des promotions et réductions du site.

Nous avons apporté une touche dorée à ce haut ajusté en hommage à la détermination de Keely Hodgkinson dans sa quête de médailles. Fait pour la course, il intègre une technologie anti-transpirante avancée et des poches ouvertes pour ranger tes en-cas. Le tissu côtelé extensible est doublé d'une matière douce comme de la soie et présente un ourlet élastique pour garantir sûreté et confort du début à la fin de ton run.


  • Couleur affichée : Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Article : IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

Nous avons apporté une touche dorée à ce haut ajusté en hommage à la détermination de Keely Hodgkinson dans sa quête de médailles. Fait pour la course, il intègre une technologie anti-transpirante avancée et des poches ouvertes pour ranger tes en-cas. Le tissu côtelé extensible est doublé d'une matière douce comme de la soie et présente un ourlet élastique pour garantir sûreté et confort du début à la fin de ton run.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT ADV associe tissu anti-transpirant et innovations de pointe. Tu restes au sec et profites d'un confort absolu.
  • Poches ouvertes à l'arrière pour ranger facilement tes gels.

Détails du produit

  • Logos Swoosh non réfléchissants
  • Corps : 89 % polyester / 11 % élasthanne. Doublure : 88 % polyester / 12 % élasthanne.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Article : IM7561-437

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 178 cm
    • Coupe ajustée : confortable et ajustée
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (1)

5 étoiles

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Débardeur court de running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" pour femme

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

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