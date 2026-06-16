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Chaussure Nike Ava X pour ado - Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Noir

Nike Ava X

Chaussure pour ado

94,99 €
Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Noir
Noir/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Blanc/Dark Grey/Noir
Blanc/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Noir
Dark Smoke Grey/Noir/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Avec la Nike Ava X, nous propulsons les chaussures vers l'avenir. Sa forme épurée évoque un vaisseau spatial, et son empeigne en mesh texturé est une peau respirante, semblable à celle d'un extraterrestre, qui épouse la forme du pied. La semelle intermédiaire en mousse assure un maintien optimal tout au long de la journée tout en étant si légère que tu pourrais oublier que tu portes des chaussures.


  • Couleur affichée : Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Noir
  • Article : IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

Avec la Nike Ava X, nous propulsons les chaussures vers l'avenir. Sa forme épurée évoque un vaisseau spatial, et son empeigne en mesh texturé est une peau respirante, semblable à celle d'un extraterrestre, qui épouse la forme du pied. La semelle intermédiaire en mousse assure un maintien optimal tout au long de la journée tout en étant si légère que tu pourrais oublier que tu portes des chaussures.

Avantages

  • Une empeigne ultra-légère au design futuriste apporte à ta tenue une touche d'un autre monde.
  • La semelle extérieure mise à jour assure une adhérence encore meilleure pour l'aventure.
  • Les boucles au niveau du talon permettent d'enfiler et de retirer facilement la chaussure.

Détails du produit

  • Lacets classiques
  • Col bas
  • Couleur affichée : Chalk/Blanc/Hot Lava/Noir
  • Article : IM5371-100

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (24)

4.6 étoiles

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Chaussure Nike Ava X pour ado

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

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