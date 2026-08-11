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Chaussure Nike Ava Rover pour ado - Noir/Noir/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Chaussure pour ado

30 % de réduction
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Innovation haute performance, conçue pour le quotidien. La Nike Ava Rover dynamise ton quotidien avec une semelle intermédiaire compensée en mousse ReactX et une semelle extérieure ultra-légère conçue pour la ville. Avec son empeigne respirante et élégante, cette chaussure est aussi confortable que stylée.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Article : HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

30 % de réduction

Innovation haute performance, conçue pour le quotidien. La Nike Ava Rover dynamise ton quotidien avec une semelle intermédiaire compensée en mousse ReactX et une semelle extérieure ultra-légère conçue pour la ville. Avec son empeigne respirante et élégante, cette chaussure est aussi confortable que stylée.

Maintien sûr

Les renforts latéraux enveloppent l'empeigne légère pour un maintien parfait. Les perforations sur le dessus de la chaussure assurent une respirabilité optimale.

Un amorti inégalé

La semelle intermédiaire oversize intègre la mousse ReactX haute performance pour un amorti tout en confort.

Adhérence technique

Une fine couche de caoutchouc sur la semelle extérieure améliore l'adhérence là où tu en as besoin, sans sacrifier la légèreté ou la souplesse.

Détails du produit

  • Lacets classiques
  • Boucle au talon
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Article : HF6331-001

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (33)

4.8 étoiles

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Chaussure Nike Ava Rover pour ado

Nike Ava Rover

30 % de réduction

Complète ton look

Item 3 of 46

Conçue pour bouger différemment

Inspirée des chaussures de running Nike, la Nike Ava Rover exploite le confort et le rebond de la mousse ReactX pour aider les enfants à rester dynamiques toute la journée.

Adhérence légère

Trottoirs glissants ou changements de direction soudains, la semelle légère en caoutchouc adhère au sol pour que les enfants restent debout. Souple, conçue pour bouger, elle assure en toutes circonstances.

Maintien optimal

Avec son maintien optimal, les enfants avancent d'un pas assuré, peu importe le programme de la journée. Des virages et des détours ? Aucun problème !