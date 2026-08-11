Chaussure Nike Ava Rover pour ado

A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.