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Chaussure de randonnée ACG Zegama Hike pour homme - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Chaussure de randonnée pour homme

179,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Transforme les montées ardues en vues à couper le souffle. La Zegama Hike est la chaussure de trail de confiance qui t'y mènera. Elle assure confort et maîtrise avec sa technologie adaptée à toutes les conditions, sa semelle intermédiaire légère et ultra-amortie, ainsi que ses ergots Vibram® MegaGrip adhérents. Sa silhouette ample et sa semelle extérieure élargie te donnent une base stable pour explorer des terrains difficiles et imprévisibles.


  • Couleur affichée : Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Article : IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

LA MEILLEURE CHAUSSURE DE RANDONNÉE ACG EN MONTAGNE.

Transforme les montées ardues en vues à couper le souffle. La Zegama Hike est la chaussure de trail de confiance qui t'y mènera. Elle assure confort et maîtrise avec sa technologie adaptée à toutes les conditions, sa semelle intermédiaire légère et ultra-amortie, ainsi que ses ergots Vibram® MegaGrip adhérents. Sa silhouette ample et sa semelle extérieure élargie te donnent une base stable pour explorer des terrains difficiles et imprévisibles.

Encore plus d'amorti

La semelle intermédiaire innovante intègre de la mousse ZoomX ultra-légère directement sous le pied pour un amorti maximal. Une couche de mousse plus ferme aide à encaisser les chocs tout en garantissant confort et stabilité sur les terrains irréguliers.

Adhérence fiable

La semelle extérieure éprouvée en Vibram® MegaGrip et sa technologie à ergots assurent une adhérence inégalée sur tous types de sentiers.

Maintien stable

En montée ou en descente, la sangle au talon t'aide à bien rester dans ta chaussure. La semelle extérieure élargie t'apporte une bonne stabilité sur les terrains imprévisibles.

Priorité au confort

Quand le pied gonfle sur de longues distances, la bande d'œillets allongée permet d'effectuer des ajustements simples pour un confort optimal tout au long de la randonnée.

Plus d'avantages

  • L'empeigne en tissu respirant assure légèreté pour les longues randonnées et résistance pour affronter les terrains difficiles.
  • Souple et extensible, le col au niveau de la cheville empêche les débris de pénétrer dans la chaussure.

Détails du produit

  • Boucles au talon et sur la languette
  • Pointure 44 pour homme : 425 g
  • Hauteur de la semelle : 32 mm (talon)/28 mm (avant-pied)
  • Drop : 4 mm
  • Hauteur des ergots : 5 mm
  • Couleur affichée : Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Article : IO7854-100

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (42)

4.7 étoiles

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

Chaussure de randonnée ACG Zegama Hike pour homme

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

Une chaussure de rando légère et résistante, avec l'ADN d'une chaussure de trail rapide.

Conçue pour

Randonnée

Terrain

Accidenté

Amorti

Maximal

Poids de la chaussure

Environ 425 g (pointure 44 pour homme)

Caractéristiques haute performance

  • Amorti et légèreté

    La semelle intermédiaire innovante intègre de la mousse ZoomX ultra-légère directement sous le pied pour un amorti maximal. Une couche de mousse plus ferme aide à encaisser les chocs tout en garantissant confort et stabilité sur les terrains irréguliers.

  • Adhérence fiable

    La semelle extérieure éprouvée en Vibram® MegaGrip et sa technologie à ergots assurent une adhérence inégalée en toutes conditions.

  • Maintien stable

    En montée ou en descente, la sangle au talon t'aide à bien rester dans ta chaussure. La semelle extérieure élargie t'apporte une bonne stabilité sur les terrains imprévisibles.

  • Priorité au confort

    Quand le pied gonfle sur de longues distances, la bande d'œillets allongée permet d'effectuer des ajustements simples pour un confort optimal tout au long de la randonnée.

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