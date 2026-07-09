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Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Mid SE pour femme - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Chaussure pour femme

149,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

La Air Jordan 1 Mid revisite le modèle iconique en lui offrant un style incomparable sur le terrain et un confort optimal. L'unité Air-Sole amortit le jeu sur parquet tandis que le col rembourré offre une sensation de maintien.


  • Couleur affichée : Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Article : IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

La Air Jordan 1 Mid revisite le modèle iconique en lui offrant un style incomparable sur le terrain et un confort optimal. L'unité Air-Sole amortit le jeu sur parquet tandis que le col rembourré offre une sensation de maintien.

Avantages

  • Empeigne en cuir pour plus de résistance et de structure.
  • Unité Nike Air-Sole encapsulée pour plus d'amorti et de légèreté.
  • Semelle extérieure en caoutchouc pour une excellente adhérence au quotidien.

Détails du produit

  • Logo Wings sur le col
  • Jumpman sur la languette
  • Couleur affichée : Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Article : IO0760-001

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (1)

5 étoiles

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Mid SE pour femme

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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