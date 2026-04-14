Brassière de sport rembourrée à maintien léger Nike Alate Minimalist pour Femme

Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.