Yoga hoodies and sweatshirts: lightweight layering
Stay snug in a high-performance Nike yoga hoodie. We make each piece from ultra-lightweight materials, so you can move with total freedom. Think yoga jumpers with brushed fabric inside that feels super-soft against your skin. Plus, breathable weaves that allow air to circulate—keeping you cool when you flow from pose to pose. Heading to an intense vinyasa class? Opt for yoga sweatshirts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for faster evaporation, so you stay dry for longer.
Ideal for chilly morning walks to the studio, our yoga jumpers make the perfect lightweight layer. For a relaxed feel, opt for designs in a comfy standard fit. Or look out for oversized sweatshirts, designed with slouchy silhouettes for total comfort. Looking for something versatile? We've got full-zip options you can wear undone, or zip up to lock in warmth. And for those with growing bumps, explore our maternity yoga hoodies and jumpers. Crafted with a longer body length to keep you covered, these pullovers are ideal for warming up, cooling down and nursing your baby. Plus, some maternity styles come with an overlapped layer for an adjustable fit and easy access.
When it comes to performing at your best, details matter. Discover Nike yoga sweatshirts with thumbholes that allow extended coverage and help you keep your sleeves in place. Meanwhile, tops with extended hems at the back keep you covered—so you can stay focused. Want to join our mission to create a better future? Look out for yoga hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made them with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport.