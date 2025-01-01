Nike Woven Clothing(415)

Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€49.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€19.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Repel Running Jacket
€79.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€59.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
€64.99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€44.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€39.99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€44.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€44.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
€39.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€59.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€49.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€74.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
€59.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon'
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€79.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€59.99
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
€109.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€34.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Camo Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Camo Cargo Trousers
€89.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€34.99
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Men's Golf Trousers
€69.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Shorts
€69.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€39.99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
€89.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€39.99
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
€34.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Golf Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Golf Shorts
€59.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
€79.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Shorts
€59.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Trousers
€99.99
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
€79.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
€89.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
€44.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€59.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Jacket
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Knit Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Knit Jacket
€69.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Shorts
€49.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Utility Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Utility Shorts
€54.99
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€32.99
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
€29.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
€109.99

Woven clothes: ready for any weather

Whether you're looking for everyday outerwear or workout essentials, our woven clothing is made to keep you comfortable. Discover classic puffers featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. These styles help manage your body's natural heat, keeping you warm and protected. You'll also find jackets and coats featuring Storm-FIT technology—a perfect match for harsh weather. Want extra flexibility? A gilet makes layering easy while keeping your arms free. Meanwhile, our parka jackets come with woven outer shells that feel lightweight without sacrificing durability.


From the pitch to the course, our woven clothing keeps up with your favourite sports. Expect relaxed golf trousers featuring four-way stretch-knit fabric that lets you take your swing with confidence. Want to show your support for your team? Our lightweight football jackets help you stay cool and composed, whether you're watching or taking part. Working hard in the gym? You'll find shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay fresh and dry. Meanwhile, cotton styles combine durability with just the right amount of stretch.


We believe movement should feel easy. That's why we've created Nike woven clothes with elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Plus, look out for brief-lined running shorts for a simple all-in-one solution. Mesh on the lower side panels helps you stay cool, while side vents make every stride effortless.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.