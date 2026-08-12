At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Women's Clothing

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Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€ 29,99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€ 59,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€ 64,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 47,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
€ 39,99
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 59,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
€ 129,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
€ 42,99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Anthem Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 39,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€ 79,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Tank Top
€ 54,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Women's High-Waist Full Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Women's High-Waist Full Bottoms
€ 47,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
€ 24,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€ 44,99
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€ 42,99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Women's High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Women's High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
€ 49,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€ 42,99
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
€ 164,99
Nike Runway
Nike Runway Women's Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Runway
Women's Jersey Top
€ 114,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€ 59,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 42,99
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Men's T-Shirt
€ 44,99
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
€ 134,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
€ 69,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
€ 24,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€ 44,99
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€ 42,99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Women's High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Women's High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
€ 49,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€ 42,99
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
€ 164,99
Nike Runway
Nike Runway Women's Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Runway
Women's Jersey Top
€ 114,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€ 59,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 42,99
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Men's T-Shirt
€ 44,99
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
€ 134,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
€ 69,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 29,99
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At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction

Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.


In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.


We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.