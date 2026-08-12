Women's Nike Black Friday Deals 2026

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Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sold Out
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Trousers
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Women's T-shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Graphic Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Graphic Tank Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Big Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Big Shorts
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacer
Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Trousers
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Women's T-shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Graphic Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Graphic Tank Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Big Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Big Shorts
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacer
Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.