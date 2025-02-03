Thermal jacket: stay protected in all weathers
We don't want the weather to stand in the way of your fitness—that's why we designed our Nike thermal jacket range to help you beat the chill. Our acclaimed Therma-FIT technology provides ultimate protection from the cold, without weighing you down—so you can keep moving comfortably. Choose lighter, shorter styles for frosty morning runs and chilly evening training sessions, or opt for the generous coverage of a longer piece for added warmth.
Heading out for a cold-weather run? Our insulated coats will lock in the warmth. Wind and water-resistant fabrics keep you protected from the elements, while a relaxed fit through the shoulders makes layering up a breeze. You'll also find practical details such as zip-closed pockets to protect your essentials, and elasticated cuffs that keep draughts out. Meanwhile, the iconic chevron design and the unmistakable Nike Swoosh ensure a standout look.
Whether you're raising a future footie star, a dedicated track-and-fielder or a passionate dancer, good insulation is crucial to protect their muscles and joints. Our Nike thermal coat range has kids' and junior sizes to help young athletes stay cosy as they're warming up, cooling off and powering through. Look out for puffer-style jackets that offer pillowy comfort and maximum cosiness. Meanwhile, styles finished with durable Ripstop fabric can withstand the worst weather. We haven't forgotten the details, either—practical pockets offer extra protection for their hands, while integral hoods provide extra coverage.
Looking after our environment is more important than ever. That's why we created Nike's Move to Zero programme with the aim of taking our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To reach our goal, we take around one billion plastic bottles destined for landfill each year and repurpose them into high-performance fabric for our apparel. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to join us? Choose a Nike thermal jacket with the Sustainable Materials tag.