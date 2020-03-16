Modest Clothing Collection

+ More
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Full-Coverage Swimsuit
Nike Victory
Women's Full-Coverage Swimsuit
540 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Full-Coverage Swim Tunic
Nike Victory
Women's Full-Coverage Swim Tunic
74 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Slim Full-Coverage Swimming Leggings
Nike Victory
Women's Slim Full-Coverage Swimming Leggings
62 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Swim Hijab
Nike Victory
Women's Swim Hijab
37 €
Nike Pro Get Fit Icon Clash
Nike Pro Get Fit Icon Clash Women's Fleece 1/2-Zip Jacket
Nike Pro Get Fit Icon Clash
Women's Fleece 1/2-Zip Jacket
75 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Trousers
41,97 €
60 €
Nike Infinite
Nike Infinite Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
Nike Infinite
Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
55 €
Nike Air
Nike Air Women's Fleece Trousers
Nike Air
Women's Fleece Trousers
55 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Hijab
Nike Pro
Women's Hijab
30 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's 7/8 Running Trousers
Nike Essential
Women's 7/8 Running Trousers
70 €
Nike One Luxe
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike One Luxe
Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
70 €
Nike Pro Get Fit
Nike Pro Get Fit Women's Fleece Top (Plus Size)
Nike Pro Get Fit
Women's Fleece Top (Plus Size)
75 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Women's Running Top
Nike Miler
Women's Running Top
35 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Swoosh Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Woven Swoosh Trousers
65 €
Nike
Nike Women's Half-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Nike
Women's Half-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
38,47 €
55 €
Nike Sportswear Swoosh
Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Swoosh
Women's Hoodie
60 €
Nike Air
Nike Air Women's Hoodie Dress
Nike Air
Women's Hoodie Dress
60 €
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Crew
Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
Women's Training Crew
31,47 €
45 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Trousers
47,97 €
80 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Trousers
80 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Tights
Get this product with your free Nike Membership
Member Access
Nike Pro
Women's Tights
31,47 €
45 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)
65 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Tights (Plus Size)
Nike One
Women's Tights (Plus Size)
50 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
65 €

Play in Comfort with Nike’s Modest Clothing Collection

Shop Nike’s collection of modest clothing for women, featuring the latest Victory Swim outfits. Choose from full-length tops, Hijabs, swimwear, leggings and more. Featuring a wide selection of styles and colours for a running, sport, and exercise. Whether you’re on the pitch or at the beach, Nike’s modest clothing collection will keep you covered in comfort. Discover more Nike staples, including tracksuits and traditional swimwear on Nike.com.