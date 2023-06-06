Skip to main content
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €109.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition 2022/23
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Boston Celtics Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory
      Men's Golf Polo
      €44.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      €99.99
      Duke Limited
      Duke Limited Men's Nike Dri-FIT College Basketball Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Duke Limited
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT College Basketball Jersey
      Pumas UNAM 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Pumas UNAM 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Pumas UNAM 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Unlimited D.Y.E.
      Nike Unlimited D.Y.E. Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Unlimited D.Y.E.
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €64.99
      The Nike Polo
      The Nike Polo Men's Slim-Fit Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      The Nike Polo
      Men's Slim-Fit Polo
      €69.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 1/2-Zip Camo Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 1/2-Zip Camo Running Top
      €74.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.