Men's Nike Cortez Shoes
Add a true original to your sneaker collection with a pair of men's Nike Cortez shoes. Since debuting in 1972, Cortez shoes have evolved from a running and training sneaker into a streetwear mainstay, amplified by the combination of classic colourways and the simple and timeless silhouette. Designed by legendary coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, the staying power and style of men's Cortez shoes is undeniable, and few sneakers have had more of an impact on culture, from movies and TV shows to concerts and runways. Shop Nike Cortez for women, boys and girls, and make sure that you check out all Nike lifestyle shoes for the widest selection of streetwear sneakers.