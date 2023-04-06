Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Tennis Gifts

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Tennis
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      €49.99
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Tennis Headband
      NikeCourt
      Tennis Headband
      €21.99
      NikeCourt Zoom Lite 3 Premium
      NikeCourt Zoom Lite 3 Premium Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Lite 3 Premium
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      €39.99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage Women's Tennis Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage
      Women's Tennis Polo
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Pro Premium
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Pro Premium Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Pro Premium
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka
      NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      €149.99
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro Premium
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro Premium Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro Premium
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      Nike Pico 5 Lil
      Nike Pico 5 Lil Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Pico 5 Lil
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €37.99
      NikeCourt React Vapor NXT
      NikeCourt React Vapor NXT Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt React Vapor NXT
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      €179.99
      NikeCourt Zoom NXT
      NikeCourt Zoom NXT Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom NXT
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Tank
      €27.99

      Gifts for tennis players: inspiring future world champions

      Ace your way into their good books by choosing a top-rated present from our collection of tennis gifts. There's something for every player, whether they're getting to grips with holding the racket or competing in local tournaments. Help them up their game, set and match with the latest gear; from sweat-wicking tops and trousers made with Dri-FIT technology to traditional skirts with built-in shorts for enhanced coverage. Down-filled gilets are ideal for protecting muscles during warm-ups, while joggers and leggings make every cool-down feel more comfortable.

      Does your aspiring athlete need supportive sports shoes? Find the perfect gift for tennis lovers with our innovative trainers—they're made for on-court action. Check out a variety of pro-inspired styles, designed to handle any type of terrain. For clay surfaces, styles with best-in-class traction offer ultimate grip and stability during every sprint, pivot and lunge. Meanwhile, hard court options come with plenty of cushioning and are built to withstand the force of sudden sliding on a more unforgiving surface. We've also got pairs with flatter outsoles for swift movement on grass.

      For smaller tennis presents that deliver just as much impact, practical tennis accessory gifts are the way forward. Sun visors and caps will keep the glaring sun out of your favourite athlete's eyes, while sweat-wicking headbands help them stay cool and focused when the pressure is on. Master head-to-toe coordination with matching wristbands, or treat retro trendsetters to '90s-inspired bucket hats. Need extra comfort underfoot? Stock up on socks with integrated arch bands and extra padding to lighten the load on pressure points. If you can't decide, give them a Nike gift card—they can use it on all of our gear for tennis players.