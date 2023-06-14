Dance leggings: showcase your talent
Show off your skills in Nike dance tights. Our dance leggings are made to move with you—that's we craft them with elasticity and comfort in mind. Think ultra-stretchy fabrics that let you bend and flex with ease, plus sweat-wicking technology that keeps you comfortable. Plus, high-waisted options won't slip or budge, so you can stay focused on your performance. You'll also find a variety of leg lengths to suit your dance style.
Freedom to move
Your self-expression should know no limits. Our super smooth dance tights feel like a second skin, so you can enjoy total freedom. Try pieces that combine moisture-wicking technology with InfinaSoft fabric—it's lightweight and soft, yet durable and squat-proof. Meanwhile, reduced seams mean you don't have to worry about chafing, so can keep your mind on your routine. Choose dance leggings with an extra-wide waistband to help reduce rolling, pinching and sliding as you move.
Keep cool in the spotlight
Sweat stands no chance when you're wearing gear with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking superpowers of these Nike dance leggings mean moisture can evaporate at lightning speed, helping you stay cool, dry and comfortable. Mesh panels in high-heat areas ensure maximum airflow and breathability, so you can push yourself to your limits. Meanwhile, footless dance tights are ideal for those warm days or when you want to feel the ground under your feet.
Comfort is key
Comfort is essential to a great performance. Our stretchy dance tights give you the freedom to move in all directions. High-waisted designs ensure a snug and secure fit that won't wriggle down or slip out of place. Plus, these styles offer extra coverage, so you can bend, stretch and jump with confidence. The premium fabric in our cotton-jersey blend designs provides a soft feel against the skin, and a touch of elastane ensures you can move with maximum flexibility.
Style them your way
You want to look as good as you feel—we understand this. That's why we craft Nike dance leggings in a range of colours and styles, so you can find the right options for you. Full-length styles are ideal for colder days, while Capri leggings and shorts will keep you cool when the mercury rises. Go for a classic feel in all-black pairs, or go for neutral tones that'll work with anything. Bold shades and prints are ideal for when you want to make a statement. Plus, branding on the waistband and lower legs delivers that iconic Nike look.
Dance for the planet
So we can all continue doing what we love, we need to protect the future of the planet. As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, we're on a mission to get to net-zero emissions and net-zero waste. It's why we use recycled materials when making our clothing, such as nylon harvested from old fishing nets and polyester crafted from plastic bottles. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting closer. To join us, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag across our range of dance tights.