Dance clothing: move to the music with confidence
Packed with high-performance fabrics and innovative details, the Nike dancewear collection includes sets and stylish separates. Discover a mix of street dance clothes, contemporary pieces and hip-hop dance outfits that'll get you feeling your best in the studio.
Stay cool until the music stops
Our contemporary dance outfits are crafted to keep you cool during your choreography—whether you're practising or performing. Getting ready to pop and lock? Look to our hip-hop and street dance outfits to try out your moves. Oversized sweaters provide a casual silhouette, while relaxed-fit joggers offer total comfort. When the tempo heats up, choose pieces made with our innovative Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from your body, so it can evaporate fast—keeping you cool and fresh for longer. Meanwhile, lightweight and breathable fabrics are designed to keep you comfortable.
Dance outfits without limits
When you're rehearsing, flexibility is key. And that's why our dance clothing is built to help you move freely. Take your pick of oversized pieces to move without restriction. Casual-fit hoodies, jumpers and sweatshirts create a relaxed shape, while oversized joggers allow extra room for movement in the legs. For dancewear that works as hard as you do, explore figure-hugging leggings and tights with extra stretch. These pieces move with you, so nothing gets in the way of you and the music. Look for pairs with extra wide waistbands to prevent pinching or rolling as you stretch and spin.
Protect your muscles
Whether you're on your way to the studio or heading to the stage, our dance clothes keep you snug with premium fabrics. Sweatshirts and hoodies crafted with brushed fleece are smooth on the outside and cosy on the inside, giving you an extra layer of warmth. Looking for relaxed bottoms you can wear to, from and in the studio? Dance joggers made with French terry material are supremely soft against the skin, while pairs with elasticated waistbands provide a comfortable fit. You can also mix and match cosy separates to create sleek dance practice outfits or add the perfect finishing touch with Swoosh-stamped trainers.
Feel supported as you move
Confidence is the key to flawless choreography, so our dance apparel is crafted for ultimate support. Bras with ultra-soft body-hugging material keep you comfortable, while Dri-FIT technology helps you stay cool and dry during your training. Longer sports bras add extra coverage, letting you move with confidence. Meanwhile, styles with adjustable straps give a flawless fit, so all you need to focus on is the beat. Designed with compression fabrics and squat-proof construction, Nike's collection of high-waisted leggings, shorts and tights is the ideal choice to provide extra support.