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Nike Cyber Monday Trainers & Shoes 2026

(327)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Men's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Men's Running Shoe
Nike Initiator
Men's Running Shoe
30% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men‘s shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Monarch SE
Nike Air Monarch SE Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch SE
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Men's Shoes
Nike Shox R4
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoe
30% off
Air Jordan Mule SE
Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Mule SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Monarch SE
Nike Air Monarch SE Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch SE
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Men's Shoes
Nike Shox R4
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoe
30% off
Air Jordan Mule SE
Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Mule SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for shoes 2026: step out with confidence

Put an extra spring in your step when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday shoe sale. Whether you're heading out for a run, warming up for the court or getting ready for your commute, we've got you covered. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Durable materials mean your pair will go the distance, while a range of styles makes it easy to find something to suit you. Underfoot, smart traction patterns give you plenty of grip on wet or uneven surfaces—so there's nothing stopping you from taking on your next challenge.


Want exceptional cushioning underfoot? Pick a pair of Nike Cyber Monday trainers featuring our clever Max Air units. Originally designed for performance running, you can find them across a range of styles for workouts and beyond. Pockets of air in the soles respond to your stride, giving you a personalised experience. By reducing the impact of your strike, you can move harder for longer and are less likely to sustain an injury. You'll also find springy foam engineered to give you extra bounce. Plus, cushioning on cuffs and tongues makes your shoes comfortable from the top to the toe.