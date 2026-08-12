Boston Celtics Jerseys & Clothing

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Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 84,99
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Woven Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Woven Full-Zip Jacket
€ 89,99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
30% off
Boston Celtics Essential
Boston Celtics Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
€ 39,99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
€ 74,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€ 79,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
30% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
30% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€ 79,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€ 79,99
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99

Boston Celtics jerseys and clothing: celebrate your allegiance

Whether you're cheering on your team or getting ready to work out, our Boston Celtics apparel helps you make the most of the moment. Choose a Celtics jersey that's built for tough action and challenging regimes. When it's time to layer up, we have slouchy chuck-on pieces to help you cool off in comfort. Our Boston Celtics basketball jerseys are inspired by the season's latest graphics and colourways. That means you can show off your devotion to your club, wherever the day takes you.


Because pushing your limits means working up a sweat, we make our Boston Celtics clothing with Dri-FIT technology. It uses engineered fibres to actively wick away perspiration from your skin and draw it to the surface of your garment. That allows it to evaporate fast. Plus, breathable properties in the material ensure good airflow around your body. All of this ensures you can shed excess heat quickly and effectively—and stay focused on smashing your goals.


We design our Celtics jerseys and shorts with tough workouts in mind. Deep armholes in the tops promote a maximum range of movement throughout your arms and shoulders. Plus, discreet side splits offer freedom during privots, turns and travels. For your bottom half, our shorts come with flexible elasticated waistbands and secure drawcord ties. Look out for hem vents that allow extra ease and comfort. Need to keep your essentials handy as you train? Practical pockets provide a home for locker keys, sports gels and other bits and bobs. Once you're ready for the cooldown, throw on a slouchy hoodie or jacket to help protect your muscles and joints.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a Boston Celtics basketball jersey with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.