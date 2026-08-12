Blue Air Max 95 trainers and shoes: unleash your dreams
For top-spec sneakers that are built to make a splash, take a look at our blue Air Max 95 shoes. They combine reliable support and comfort with sharp, street-ready designs. Choose royal-blue Air Max 95 trainers for a vibrant aesthetic, or opt for Air Max 95 crystal-blue trainers for a cool, icy feel. Meanwhile, our Air Max 95 Baltic-blue trainers and navy-blue Air Max 95 shoes always look good. Whichever pair you pick, expect pro-quality materials, so your trainers will go the distance with you.
At the heart of our Air Max 95 blue trainers is our acclaimed Air unit. It soaks up the impact of each stride, jump and landing. Then, it springs back into place to return the energy of your movement. That creates a propulsive feel to help power you forward. Plus, its compressed-air design means you'll get the protection you need without adding weight or bulk.
Our Air Max 95 blue shoes are built to keep you grounded as you train. For hard urban surfaces like concrete or tarmac, look for pairs with rubber outsoles. Their durable material ensures they're made to take a pounding. Meanwhile, lightly textured treads provide traction and stability. Training on rough or uneven ground? Soles with deep directional grooves help you stay confident and focused.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue Air Max 95 shoes with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.