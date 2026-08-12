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Nike Black Friday Hoodies 2026

(64)
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Top
30% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
30% off
Jordan Rare Air
Jordan Rare Air Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Rare Air
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+1
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials
Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Top
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Men's Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Gilet
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Gilet
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Athletic Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Athletic Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
30% off
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Crew
15% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Dallas Cowboys Logo Club
Dallas Cowboys Logo Club Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
Dallas Cowboys Logo Club
Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
30% off
New York Giants Initial Home Sideline
New York Giants Initial Home Sideline Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
New York Giants Initial Home Sideline
Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Athletic Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Athletic Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
30% off
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Crew
15% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Dallas Cowboys Logo Club
Dallas Cowboys Logo Club Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
Dallas Cowboys Logo Club
Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
30% off
New York Giants Initial Home Sideline
New York Giants Initial Home Sideline Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
New York Giants Initial Home Sideline
Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
30% off

Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts: offers on must-have kit 2026

Stay warm this season with our Nike Black Friday hoodies. Whether you're smashing a mid-winter training session or wrapping up after a high-impact workout, our layers add vital insulation for peak performance. Warm muscles not only recover faster post-workout, but are also less likely to get injured during your session—so a cosy training top is essential for keeping you at the top of your game. Zip-up styles with drawstring hoods let you adjust the ventilation as your body warms up. Looking for a cosy top to protect your muscles while you cool down? Our pull-on sweatshirts have you covered. Dropped shoulders and relaxed fits give you a laid-back vibe, while slim-fit training tops help you to stay aerodynamic as you fly across the pitch.


Smart fabrics that make a difference


Whether it's a cold-weather training session or a rainy trail run—sometimes you need to wrap up to smash your goals. Structured double-knit materials give maximum warmth without adding bulk, and cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe. In the chilliest conditions, pick a jumper with our Therma-FIT technology. It works to trap your natural body heat between the fibres so you get effective insulation with a lightweight layer.


Made to go the distance


You'll find your favourite layering piece in our Nike Black Friday hoodies sale. Flat seams and super soft fabrics ensure our layers are kind to skin, even during extended wear—so you can reach for it time and again. Plus, our durable materials stand the test of time and are easy to wash, meaning it's easy to keep your pick looking fresh.


Stretchy materials for freedom


We make Nike Black Friday sweatshirts with plenty of flex, so they move with you in all directions. Elastic in the cuffs and hems mean they snap into place for a snug feel that keeps draughts out. Options with fleece-lined pockets are ideal for keeping hands cosy in chilly weather. Meanwhile, pockets with zip fastenings help you keep valuables close at hand.


Iconic style


You deserve sportswear that looks as good as it feels—and with deals on Nike Black Friday hoodies, now is the time to upgrade. Rep your footie team in authentic branded club gear, or show off your allegiance with the iconic Nike Swoosh. For a subtle look, we've got styles with tonal branding designed to complement every wardrobe. Like bold colour? No problem. You'll find bright hues and bold graphics guaranteed to turn heads on the gym floor. Look out for hoodies with matching tracksuit bottoms to bring a coordinated look to your day.