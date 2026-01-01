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Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boots - Burgundy Crush/Fossil/University Red

Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite

Firm-Ground Football Boot

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Push the limits on the field with the Nike United Phantom 6 Elite. Designed for wildly accurate players, like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos, it sharpens your precision with revolutionary Gripknit for pinpoint strikes and a refined Cyclone 360 plate for aggressive cuts.


  • Colour Shown: Burgundy Crush/Fossil/University Red
  • Style: IO8445-661

Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite

30% off

Push the limits on the field with the Nike United Phantom 6 Elite. Designed for wildly accurate players, like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos, it sharpens your precision with revolutionary Gripknit for pinpoint strikes and a refined Cyclone 360 plate for aggressive cuts.

Behind the design

The Nike United collection celebrates wildly accurate athletes like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos. We paired rich Burgundy tones with animal-print-inspired graphics to represent how they attack on the field and go beyond what's possible.

Ball touch for clean strikes

Nike Gripknit, a sticky texture that provides grip where you need it, gives you the control you need for ultimate precision. It provides equal grip in wet or dry conditions.

Traction for the pitch

Strategically placed in the forefoot, the Cyclone 360 circular traction pattern helps you plant and pivot with speed.

Natural fit

The shoe frame gives you a more natural fit, especially in the toe box. It helps mould to your foot and brings you closer to the ball for even better boot-to-ball strikes. The Dynamic Fit collar wraps your ankle in soft, stretchy Flyknit material for a secure feel. The ghost lacing system covers your laces once you tie up to help limit distractions.

Product Details

  • For use on dry, natural-grass pitches
  • Cushioned sockliner
  • Colour Shown: Burgundy Crush/Fossil/University Red
  • Style: IO8445-661

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boots

    Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite

    30% off

    Grippy texture sharpens your precision for alarming accuracy.

    Advantage

    Precision

    Fit

    Natural

    Designed For

    Firm Ground

    Tier

    Elite

    What's new?

      • Updated Tuned Gripknit upper that's adaptable to the foot. It maintains its microtextured grip for added ball control.
      • A revamped frame with more natural toe box, 3mm shorter and 1mm higher than previous Phantom iterations.
      • Improved Cyclone 360 plate for increased comfort without compromising agility.

    Features That Perform

    • Touch for clean strikes

      Nike Gripknit is a textured material that provides a grippy feel where you need it. Ghost lacing system offers a larger Gripknit area for better striking.

    • Rotational traction

      Cyclone 360 circular traction pattern helps you plant and pivot with speed.

    • Natural fit

      An updated frame helps mould to your foot and brings you closer to the ball. The Dynamic Fit collar wraps your ankle in soft, stretchy fabric for a secure feel.

    Deyna Castellanos—wicked precision

    "My Phantom is adaptable and unique".

    Deyna Castellanos—wicked precision

    Forward, Portland Thorns F.C./USA

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