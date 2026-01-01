image 1 of 7
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, this fleece top is designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Green Strike
- Style: IO5902-451
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
30% off
Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, this fleece top is designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.
Product details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Green Strike
- Style: IO5902-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′2″ (157cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Erling Haaland Club Fleece.
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
30% off