|Size
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|Height (in.)
|48 - 50
|50 - 54
|54 - 58
|58 - 62
|62 - 67
|Chest (in.)
|24 - 25.5
|25.5 - 27.5
|27.5 - 30
|30 - 33
|33 - 36
|Waist (in.)
|19.5 - 22
|22 - 24.5
|24.5 - 26.5
|26.5 - 29
|29 - 31.5
|Hip (in.)
|25 - 26.5
|26.5 - 29
|29 - 31.5
|31.5 - 34.5
|34.5 - 38
Kids' Clothing
Designed for every shape and size, this new improved fit is for all kids.
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
Fit Tips
If one of your measurements is on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
How to Measure
- CHEST: Measure around the fullest part of your chest, keeping the tape measure horizontal.
- WAIST: Measure around the narrowest part (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
- HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.