Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Custom Women's Shoes
Cheetah and tiger and croc—oh my! It's time to design the Dunk of your dreams. Let your imagination go wild with a variety of textured animal prints in a '90s-inspired colour palette. And don't forget your shoelery for the finishing touch.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FJ2256-900
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Cheetah and tiger and croc—oh my! It's time to design the Dunk of your dreams. Let your imagination go wild with a variety of textured animal prints in a '90s-inspired colour palette. And don't forget your shoelery for the finishing touch.
What's your base?
Croc suede and velvet cheetah and tiger animal prints came to play—let them run wild or tame your look with some classic leather.
Bare your sole
Choose from classic gum outsoles or bright translucent rubber.
Let's get personal
Add up to 7 characters on the tongue to make your creation uniquely yours.
More benefits
- Upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
- Foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.
- Rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability and traction.
Nike By You details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FJ2256-900
Nike Dunk
From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sport community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.