Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks

Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Recycled Materials
This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres
Keep your feet comfortable from start to finish. Whether it's training football skills with drills or hitting the pitch for the big game, these socks keep up with you. These socks feature sweat-wicking technology that helps keep you comfortable and dry.
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Keep your feet comfortable from start to finish. Whether it's training football skills with drills or hitting the pitch for the big game, these socks keep up with you. These socks feature sweat-wicking technology that helps keep you comfortable and dry.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Very nice socks but not durable.
AprilR67509476
Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.
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KathaWi
Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang
Nike Dri-FIT Strike