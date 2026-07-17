Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor

Cute but Velcro adjustment pulls longer here.
patty0d80bc11bce646eeb2729c6606ff0864
This is a cute visor, but the Velcro on the back for adjustments catches on my hair and pulls it out . If you don’t have short hair, beware!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Cute but Velcro adjustment pulls longer here.
patty0d80bc11bce646eeb2729c6606ff0864
This is a cute visor, but the Velcro on the back for adjustments catches on my hair and pulls it out . If you don’t have short hair, beware!
Comfy stylish visor
DelgertuyaG931496917
Fits true size. Very comfortable. I like it black material inside because when you get sweaty it gets dirty easily. Looks fashionable. Whit color looks good on everything.
JorgeR234536497
Excellent. I gave it to my wife as a gift, and she loves it.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace