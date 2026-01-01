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Nike Club Rules
T-Shirt
€ 44,99
Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.
- Colour Shown: Summit White
- Style: IU4465-121
Nike Club Rules
€ 44,99
Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.
Product Details
- Ribbed collar
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Summit White
- Style: IU4465-121
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- As seen on Braylan Shelby, collegiate American football defensive end.
- Shelby is 6'5" (195.5cm approx.) and wears size 2XL.
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club Rules
€ 44,99
More Info
- As seen on Braylan Shelby, collegiate American football defensive end.
- Shelby is 6'5" (195.5cm approx.) and wears size 2XL.