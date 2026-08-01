Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

Missed the mark
jamesc221007928
New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.
Chelsea F.C. Club
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
1 star
Missed the mark
jamesc221007928
New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.
Chelsea F.C. Club