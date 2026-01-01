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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt - Black

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt

€ 39,99
Select SizeSize Guide

What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HV5638-010

Boston Celtics Courtside

€ 39,99

What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!

Benefits

Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.

Product Details

  • Loose fit
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HV5638-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics Courtside

    € 39,99

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