Nike Air Presto By You Custom Men's Shoes

Parfait
MaximeP671744480
Nickel ! comme d'habitude, livraison en avance, conforme à mes attentes
This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.
Nike Air Presto By You
This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.
Choose the colour of the inner sleeve and the iconic cage overlay. You can make the toe, laces and Swoosh logo pop with a contrasting colour, or keep it classic and tonal.
Make the heel of your midsole pop with colour or speckles—or both. If you really want to make a statement, add a bold colour to the sole as well.
Add a short message on the heel using numbers, letters or symbols.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Parfait
MaximeP671744480
Nickel ! comme d'habitude, livraison en avance, conforme à mes attentes
My creation
Renatta581575730
I love this. My 1st time creating my presto nike. Down to the shoe box. Thank you.
Best Shoes ever !
Johnson452616317
Nike have done there thing with these trainers!
Nike Air Presto By You
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.