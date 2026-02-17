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Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie - Black/White/White

Nike Air

Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie

30% off

Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7350-010

Nike Air

30% off

Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.

Benefits

  • The midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
  • Extra room through the sleeves and body gives you the space you need to dive into whatever adventure comes next.

Product Details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Embroidered Nike Air logo (chest)
  • Silicone Nike Air patch
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7350-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Levente57df9523a26a43b2971d5602cb62f836

    Nagyon, kényelmes, nagyon jól néz ki és meleg.

Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie

Nike Air

30% off

Complete the look

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