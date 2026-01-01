Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You Custom Shoes

Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You

€ 209,99

Be True, by you. As part of Nike's commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, the Be True initiative's mission is to create more inclusive spaces in sport. This collection celebrates a spectrum in motion with layered, dimensional colours and holographic details in all the colours of the rainbow. This sleek Dn8 can be customised from overlay to outsole for a look that nails your style. A cute rainbow drawstring bag and iridescent carabiner come along with your shoes, because everyone needs accessories.

What's Your Base?

Choose between Black or Chalk overlays, then pop a rainbow or solid colourway underneath for dimension. Don't forget to choose between a classic Air Max tongue logo or a custom Be True holographic one!

Colour-up

You know you want some rainbow Air. Customise the Dn8's Air tube colours independently or try a statement monochromatic look.

Make It Personal

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get creative with up to 9 characters on the quarter seam tape of each shoe. Plus, your name is on the box.