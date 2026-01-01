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Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes - Taxi/Black/White/University Red

Air Jordan MVP 92

Men's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.


  • Colour Shown: Taxi/Black/White/University Red
  • Style: IO7437-705

Air Jordan MVP 92

30% off

How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.

Benefits

Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Leather and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Taxi/Black/White/University Red
  • Style: IO7437-705

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan MVP 92

    30% off

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