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Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
€ 32,99
This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IM9322-100
Nike ACG
€ 32,99
This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
Product Details
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IM9322-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG
€ 32,99