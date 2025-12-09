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Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms

€ 37,99

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Designed to help you stay comfortable as you fine-tune your skills, these lightweight tracksuit bottoms use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to keep you in the game without overheating.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HJ3711-010

Nike Academy

€ 37,99

Designed to help you stay comfortable as you fine-tune your skills, these lightweight tracksuit bottoms use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to keep you in the game without overheating.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord helps you find your perfect fit.
  • The mesh side panels help keep things airy.
  • Breathable mesh lines the upper legs while smooth, lightweight taffeta lines the lower legs.

Product details

  • Body/Mesh: 100% polyester
  • Zip side pockets
  • Elastic cuffs
  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HJ3711-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′7″ (140cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

3.5 stars

  • Gaia91e7bc407df34d9a8a33d1c9cffbb06f

    questi pantaloni nn hanno il tessuto come tutti il materiale, hanno un tessuto molto più diverso infatti mio figlio nn li vuole e abbiamo fatto il reso

  • david604418342

    Le produit est conforme a la description. Le produit taille parfaitement bien. Mon fils ne transpire pas de dedans (très bien aéré). Super 👍 produit et de très bonne qualité

Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms

Nike Academy

€ 37,99

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