Mamba Week

Day Four: Fearless

Mamba Mentality: Fearlessness

"It's a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday".

Kobe Bryant on Mamba Mentality

Fearless: Failure is Temporary

Kobe defined Fearless as the courage to try new things, fail and try again. It doesn't matter if it doesn't work the first time, what matters is you try again. And again. And again. To be the best you can be, you can't fear failure. Just ask Sabrina Ionescu and Devin Booker.

Two games into her promising rookie season, Sabrina suffered a significant ankle injury that would shake anybody to their core. Recovery is never easy, but she's channelled her mentor's Mamba Mentality to tackle her fear head first, and get back in the game.

Devin’s been Fearless in his basketball career since he started. Not one to let opportunities pass, he tried to give Kobe a taste of his own medicine in their first match-up during his rookie season. This Mamba Mentality trait even empowered Devin to join Kobe as one of only six players to ever score 70 or more points in a game. Fearless makes it happen.

"We all have self-doubt. You don't deny it, but you also don't capitulate to it. You embrace it".

Kobe Bryant

Devin says "Kobe wasn't worried about what people would call failure 'cause he had an end goal and he was gonna do everything to get there". It's an important part of the Mamba Mentality. To face your fears, you have to recognise and accept them. Because once you shrug off what scares you, it doesn't negatively influence you any more. It's why athletes at Sabrina and Devin's level are able to keep pushing onwards and win.

"I've never really been afraid of failure and I've never been afraid to try and be the best that I can in the way that I play and the way that I train".

Sabrina Ionescu

A lot of being the best has to do with mind over matter. Throughout their respective careers, Sabrina and Devin have been Fearless in overcoming failure, whether it’s losing games, injuries, or even just having an off practice. They don’t mind the scary parts of the process, so it doesn’t matter as much.

Kobe's Mamba Mentality made being Fearless essential. "I think that's something that I definitely learnt from him", says Sabrina.

"Just not being scared of failure. It's like, 'So what'. I'm just gonna keep working regardless and I'm gonna try to be the best".

Devin Booker

Fear can be paralysing, but it can also be liberating if channelled right. "He wasn't worried about what people would call failure 'cause he had an end goal, and he was gonna do everything to get there", Devin chimes in. It's how Kobe turned his fear into strength, and it's been inspiring younger players to do so for years.

Sabrina and Devin are shining examples of Fearless athletes every time they play, and it's a celebration of Kobe's Mamba Mentality every time they step on the court.

Put Your Mamba Mentality to Work

Here's two ways you can start being better, right now.

Rise to the Mamba Mentality Challenge

Make Fearless progress with the Mamba Mentality Challenge on NTC—a series of daily workouts designed to help you be better every day. Start now to track your progress between Day One and Day Five of Mamba Week.

Explore
Go the Mamba Mentality Distance

Fearlessly put one foot in front of the other for 8.24K and you'll earn the special-edition Mamba Mentality Achievement Badge on NRC. Only during Mamba Week.

Explore
Go the Mamba Mentality Distance

Fearlessly put one foot in front of the other for 8.24K and you'll earn the special-edition Mamba Mentality Achievement Badge on NRC. Only during Mamba Week.

Explore

