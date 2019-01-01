"If kids are in a bad mood or feeling frustrated, they can get rid of it by punching the bag or by sparring", says Dulce.

Dulce had to convince her father to let her box, and after signing up for training she was in the ring within a week. Her opponent tried to intimidate her by pushing her down at the onset of the fight.

"The girl stepped on my foot and shoved me, and when she did that, I fell flat onto the canvas", she remembers.

It was an ugly fall, but Dulce got up, shook it off and fought hard until the bell rang. When she got back to her corner, her trainer told her that she would win. The pep talk worked; she won the fight by knockout. From that point on, she gained a reputation of being one of the toughest fighters at the gym. Her work ethic was infectious, and people started to take notice.