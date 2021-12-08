Bra By Trina: Sports Bra Fashion

“This is my Carnival inspired look. I think this is my favourite style up because I love the bright, bold colours which are giving me Caribbean vibes. The jacket is especially attention - grabbing and very true to me. Colour blocking an outfit is my thing, it provides an element of the unexpected- who wants to fade into the background anyway?

My top tip for colour blocking is to always include a neutral colour and that’s why I’ve paired this with a white sports bra. This bra is a classic and iconic in its own right! It’s really simple but never basic and it’s perfect for styling up or being casual. I don’t feel restricted and combined with the great compression I feel fully supported.

This is the type of bra I’d dance in on the streets of Notting Hill Carnival. I would even feel comfortable enough to whip off my top to the bassy sounds of soca music to experience the elements of freedom.”