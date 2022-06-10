Bra By Trina: A Letter to My Younger Self

Dear Little Tri,

Remember when you used to wear boys' clothing in an attempt to hide your body? Claiming you just ‘loved the tom-boy look’. Or how about that one time on holiday, almost 18 years ago, covering your swimsuit with a towel, insisting you were cold–Girl, it was over 20 degrees, who were you trying to fool?

I totally get it, right now your body is doing things you don’t fully understand. So, I wanted to write to you to bring some much-needed comfort and reassurance to what feels like an unsettling transition.

Firstly, you ought to know that you will encounter moments when you feel like you want to be out of your own body. Developing new vulnerabilities with the gradual appearance of body hair, awareness of body odour, your boobs getting bigger and your curves becoming, well even curvier. But hearme loud and clear, puberty is one of the most natural things we go through in order to flourish.

Your body never betrayed you!