The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese
Coaching
This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Though rarely talked about today, the Tigerbelles, Tennessee State University's women's athletics team, is one of the most accomplished sports clubs in the state's history. During the reign of legendary coach Ed Temple, the historically all-Black team produced 40 Olympic athletes who took home 23 medals—many while living in the Jim Crow South, prior to Title IX. One of those barrier-breaking sprinters is Olympic gold medallist and TSU athletics director Chandra Cheeseborough, or Coach Cheese. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to recount stories of her time as a Tigerbelle and share how Ed Temple impacted her as an athlete and highly successful coach. She also tells us how she's keeping the history of the club alive, and shares advice for other athletes hoping to leave a mark.
"You can't coach heart. They've got to have it. I'd rather have a person with a lot of heart that will outwork a talented person any day".
Chandra Cheeseborough
Former Tigerbelle and Tennessee State University athletics director
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.