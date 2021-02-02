How to Stay Motivated to Train at Home

Once you've got your "why" figured out, you need to create a schedule to support it and hold yourself accountable to that schedule. I do this every weekend for the upcoming week. What works for me is breaking big tasks down into smaller ones and getting really specific. I don't just write "work out for an hour", I write down every exercise, set, rep and rest break. When I map every little step, I'm a lot more committed.



Now, a schedule is not going to take the place of playing alongside your teammates or learning from your coach. But there are a lot of things you can do to build back some of that support.



When my husband, Darius, and I were engaged, we coached for teams in different states, but we always made time for video calls and texted each other every day. Why am I telling you about my husband? Because right now you need to keep in touch with your basketball family and nurture that bond the same way.

Try sharing your training plan with a teammate so they can do it too. Maybe do parts of your workout together on Zoom. Afterwards, share what your time was when you ran the mile or how many shots you got up on the five-spot shooting drill. To build more camaraderie, you could host group chats, create a team slogan or make a shared playlist so you can all listen to the same music while you train.