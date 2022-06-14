My Back Garden: Running to Connect to Culture and Community

Theland began to ask questions about the children of MMIWG2S when he was 9 years old. "I had gone to vigils growing up. I was singing songs", he recalls. "But it really came down to, 'Where did these children go, and what happens afterwards?' As a youth, I was looking out for other youths".



His aunt Bridget is the co-founder of a non-profit that helps the loved ones of those who have been murdered—so Theland, inspired by other athletes who have used sport to raise awareness, had an idea. "I said, 'I want to run across Canada'. My mum immediately was like, 'Whoa! Slow down there, Canada is really big'. So, I was like, 'OK, let's cycle across Ontario, let's do this and that'. Then we came down to this idea: I'm going to ask my Auntie Bridget, 'Can I run to your house?'"



Over the years, more friends and family have joined. Now, Theland is planning his first national run for the cause. "It's definitely a big task to handle, but with the support and the love of our people, we'll be able to do it", he says. He's currently researching routes and climate information in the hope of running from Vancouver to Ottawa in the summer of 2021. It's a gruelling trek through the Rocky Mountains, across the vast western prairies and into the wild Canadian Shield, a large region of exposed Precambrian rock.