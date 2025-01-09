Feeling sore after a run is normal, especially if you're just starting out or coming back from a break. But your quads and hamstrings aren't the only parts of your body that may feel tight after pounding the pavement—your glutes absorb a lot of that impact too. And since your glutes and lower back are directly connected, tightness in your glutes can contribute to stiffness in your lower back after a workout.

According to John Gallucci, Jr., ATC, DPT and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy, "The repetitive impact of running, changing running surfaces and [wearing] improper footwear can put stress on the spine and surrounding muscles, leading to strain or discomfort in the lower back". But that doesn't mean everyone who runs experiences back pain, he adds. "Proper technique and training can help minimise the risk".

Running can also help remedy lower back pain, says Milica McDowell, DPT, a physiotherapist and vice president of operations at Gait Happens.

Addressing underlying causes of lower back pain after running is key to both treating and preventing it in the future.